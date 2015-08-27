Aug 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it had issued warning letters to three tobacco product
manufacturers, including the maker of Natural American Spirit
cigarettes, over labels claiming the products were
"additive-free" or "natural".
This is the first time the FDA has pulled up companies for
marketing tobacco products with "modest-risk" claims that are
not backed by scientific evidence ratified by the health
regulator.
The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of
2009 requires a company to get its modified risk tobacco product
application approved by the FDA before claiming a product poses
fewer health risks than other tobacco products.
The FDA said on Thursday it issued warning letters to Santa
Fe Natural Tobacco Co Inc, ITG Brands LLC and Sherman's 1400
Broadway N.Y.C. Ltd. (1.usa.gov/1JojVyS)
Santa Fe Natural, which makes Natural American Spirit
cigarettes, is owned by Reynolds American Inc.
ITG Brands makes Winston cigarettes, while Sherman's 1400
manufactures Nat Sherman cigarettes.
The companies have 15 working days to respond to the
regulator.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)