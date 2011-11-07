WASHINGTON Nov 7 A U.S. judge sided with
tobacco companies on Monday, granting a temporary injunction
blocking rules requiring new warning labels that use graphic
images like a man exhaling cigarette smoke through a hole in
his throat.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon granted a temporary
injunction after determining that the tobacco companies would
likely prevail in their lawsuit challenging the Food and Drug
Administration's requirement as unconstitutional because it
compels speech in violation of the First Amendment.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)