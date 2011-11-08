* Judge sides with tobacco companies in free speech fight
* Finds them likely to prevail against FDA
* Companies argue new graphic labels unconstitutional
* Case has "good chance" of Supreme Court review-lawyer
(Adds White House comment)
By Alina Selyukh and Jeremy Pelofsky
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 A federal judge blocked a U.S.
rule requiring tobacco companies to display graphic images on
cigarette packs, such as a man exhaling cigarette smoke through
a hole in his throat.
U.S. District Judge Richard Leon sided on Monday with
tobacco companies and granted a temporary injunction, saying
they would likely prevail in their lawsuit challenging the
requirement as unconstitutional because it compels speech in
violation of the First Amendment.
The Food and Drug Administration in June released nine new
warnings to go into effect in September of 2012, the first
change in U.S. cigarette warning labels in 25 years. Cigarette
packs already carry text warnings from the U.S. Surgeon General.
The new warnings must cover the top half of the front and
back of cigarette packs and 20 percent of printed advertisements
and must contain color graphics depicting the health
consequences of smoking, including diseased lungs, dead bodies
and rotting teeth.
Congress instructed the FDA to impose the new labels as part
of 2009 legislation making the agency responsible for regulating
tobacco products.
"The sheer size and display requirements for the graphic
images are anything but narrowly tailored," Leon wrote in a
29-page opinion.
Just because Congress ordered the size and placement of the
new warnings before charging the FDA with carrying out the
mandate, "doing so does not enable this requirement to somehow
automatically pass constitutional muster," he said.
The content of the images would also not likely survive
constitutional muster because the FDA did not attempt to
narrowly tailor those either, the judge said.
The tobacco lawsuit is the latest effort by corporations to
assert a right to free speech, a high-profile legal battle that
could end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Reynolds American Inc's R.J. Reynolds unit,
Lorillard Inc , Liggett Group LLC and Commonwealth Brands
Inc, owned by Britain's Imperial Tobacco Group Plc , sued
the FDA in August.
They argued the new graphic warnings force them to "engage
in anti-smoking advocacy" on the government's behalf, breaching
their right to free speech.
The Obama administration's options include appealing Leon's
ruling or the FDA could try to rewrite the rules.
FDA spokeswoman Stephanie Yao said the agency did not
comment on proposed, pending or ongoing litigation. Justice
Department spokesman Charles Miller said the department was
aware of the decision and was reviewing it.
The White House expressed disappointment in the ruling.
"Tobacco companies shouldn't be standing in the way of
commonsense measures that will help prevent children from
smoking. We are confident big tobacco's attempt to stop these
warnings from going forward will ultimately fail," White House
spokesman Nick Papas said.
EMOTIONAL IMAGES
Tobacco is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the
United States, accounting for one in every five deaths every
year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention. About 21 percent of U.S. adults smoke cigarettes, a
number little changed since 2004.
Worldwide, tobacco kills nearly 6 million people every year,
including more than 600,000 nonsmokers, according to the World
Health Organization, which has repeatedly called for graphic
images to appear on tobacco packs, saying the pictorial warnings
actually work.
The tobacco industry had asked Leon to block the FDA's new
requirements pending a final decision on their
constitutionality. They argued they needed a quick ruling
because they would have to start in November or December and
spend millions of dollars to comply with the requirements.
Justice Department attorneys had argued that the money was a
small fraction of the companies' net sales, so they would not
suffer irreparable harm without the temporary injunction.
Government attorneys said the labels conveyed the dangers of
smoking more effectively than words alone and were needed to
stop more people from smoking, especially teenagers.
Judge Leon said the images provoked an emotional response
rather than just providing factual and noncontroversial
information, crossing the line into using company advertising
for government advocacy.
Floyd Abrams, a prominent First Amendment lawyer
representing Lorillard, called Leon's ruling a "vindication for
the well-established First Amendment principle that the
government may not compel speech in the commercial area."
He said the case was in its early stages and there was a
"good chance" it will eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Dow Jones tobacco index , whose components
include Altria, Lorillard and Reynolds American, was just 0.05
percent higher in afternoon trading amid mixed trading for
broader U.S. stock indexes as investors kept a worried eye on
European debt problems.
Altria Group is not part of the lawsuit.
The case is R.J Reynolds Tobacco Co et al v. U.S. Food and
Drug Administration et al, U.S. District Court for the District
of Columbia, No. 11-cv-1482.
(Additional reporting by Brad Dorfman in New York; Editing
by Dave Zimmerman, Tim Dobbyn and Matt Driskill)