NEW YORK, April 14 A group of tobacco companies sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday over recent guidance that they say violates their free-speech rights by mandating pre-approval of labeling changes.

Plaintiffs including R.J. Reynolds Co, Lorillard Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc's Philip Morris USA Inc filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to block the guidelines, which were issued in March. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)