WASHINGTON Feb 17 Vivus Inc's obesity drug Qnexa may cause long-term health problems in overweight and obese patients, U.S. drugs reviewers said.

Food and Drug Administration staff will ask an advisory panel to consider whether the drug's benefits in helping patients lose weight will outweigh its risk of birth defects and heart problems.

The FDA staff review was posted online on Friday, ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts which will review the drug on Feb. 22. The FDA will later make its final decision about whether to approve the drug.

