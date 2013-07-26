METALS-Copper slips on dollar but supply concerns underpin
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
July 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would limit the use of Johnson & Johnson's antifungal medicine, Nizoral tablets, warning that it may cause severe liver injuries and adrenal gland problems, and lead to harmful drug interactions.
The agency said it approved changes to the drug's label to address the new safety issues. As a result, Nizoral oral tablets should not be the initial treatment for any fungal infection.[]
Topical formulations of Nizoral, including creams, shampoos, foams and gels, have not been associated with liver damage, adrenal problems or interactions with other drugs.
* Lead lowest since Jan 13 (Updates throughout, changes MELBOURNE dateline)
* On March 2,got from IRS office of Appeals fully executed forms 870-AD, settles issues under audit from 1999 to 2005
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.