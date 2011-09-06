WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. drug regulators questioned the effectiveness of an experimental stroke preventer from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).

The drug, under the proposed trade name Xarelto, had only bleeding as a significant safety risk, Food and Drug Administration reviewers said in documents released on Tuesday.

But the FDA reviewers asked an advisory panel to consider whether the drug was more effective than an older drug, warfarin, especially as warfarin was not well managed, they said.

Bayer shares turned negative on the news, falling 3.5 percent.

A panel of outside experts is schedule to consider the drug at a meeting on Thursday. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Derek Caney)