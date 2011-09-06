WASHINGTON, Sept 6 U.S. drug regulators
questioned the effectiveness of an experimental stroke
preventer from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).
The drug, under the proposed trade name Xarelto, had only
bleeding as a significant safety risk, Food and Drug
Administration reviewers said in documents released on
Tuesday.
But the FDA reviewers asked an advisory panel to consider
whether the drug was more effective than an older drug,
warfarin, especially as warfarin was not well managed, they
said.
Bayer shares turned negative on the news, falling 3.5
percent.
A panel of outside experts is schedule to consider the drug
at a meeting on Thursday.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Derek Caney)