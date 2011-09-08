BRIEF-Straight Path Communications says entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors
* Straight Path Communications Inc - on February 6, entered into loan agreement with a syndicate of investors, led by CF Special Situation Fund I, LP
COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept 8 U.S. drug advisers gave the nod to an experimental stroke preventer from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).
The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 9-2 on Thursday for recommending approval of the once-a-day anti-clotting pill, called Xarelto.
Xarelto is one of several promising entrants angling to replace risky clot preventer warfarin for people with dangerously irregular heart rhythms, called atrial fibrillation (AF).
AF patients' irregular heartbeats can cause blood to pool, increasing their risk of blood clots and strokes. But many are unwilling to take warfarin, which requires regular blood tests, or are unable to tolerate the decades-old medicine.
The FDA is set to make the final decision on Xarelto in November, the companies said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Bernard Orr)
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United States.
* Steris PLC - revising its revenue outlook to approximately 4 pct constant currency organic revenue growth for fiscal 2017