Nov 4 U.S. drugs regulators on Friday approved
the stroke preventer Xarelto from Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) and
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) for people with a common heart rhythm
disorder called atrial fibrillation.
However, the Food and Drug Administration added a
restrictive "black box" warning to the drug, warning people
against discontinuing use of Xarelto without consulting their
doctors, as stopping abruptly may increase risk of stroke.
Xarelto, clinically known as rivaroxaban, had been approved
for anti-clotting after knee and hip surgery and already has
The once daily anti-clotting pill is now among several
drugs angling to replace decades-old warfarin that helps
prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation, a market
estimated to be worth more than $10 billion.
The drug is the first once daily anticoagulant pill that
doesn't require routine blood monitoring, according to J&J. For
Bayer, it is the biggest pipeline drug.
More than 2 million Americans have atrial fibrillation,
meaning irregular heartbeats that can cause blood to pool and
increase their risk of blood clots and strokes. But many are
unwilling to take warfarin, which requires regular blood tests,
or cannot tolerate it.
Bayer has said it expects more than 2 billion euros ($2.7
billion) in peak annual sales from the product.
An FDA panel recommended Xarelto, but the reviewers called
for the agency to delay its approval because it was not proven
to be at least as effective as older treatments. FDA advisers
were divided on whether Xarelto was as effective as warfarin.
Echoing some panelists' concerns, the U.S. consumer group
Public Citizen said the drug's label should not be expanded
because it may cause a rebound occurrence of strokes when the
medication is discontinued. The group also said clinical trials
of the drug were conducted in a manner that favored Xarelto.
Boehringer Ingelheim, a privately held German company, was
the first to market a warfarin replacement drug after the FDA
approved its anti-clotting pill Pradaxa in October 2010.
But the company has said the pill was linked to about 50
deaths from bleeding across the world since its market launch,
and European regulators said last month that patients taking
Pradaxa should have their kidneys checked. [ID:nL5E7M21TB]
Another drug chasing Xarelto to market is Eliquis by
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer (PFE.N).
