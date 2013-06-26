NEW YORK, June 26 After a 12 year hiatus, the United States reclaimed first place among top executives in a foreign direct investment sentiment survey, displacing China as it makes progress toward sustainable and steady economic growth, a new study showed on Wednesday. According to global consulting firm A.T. Kearney's 2013 Foreign Direct Investment Confidence Index, a survey of more than 300 executives from 28 countries, the United States jumped from fourth place in 2012. Chile and Argentina re-enter the rankings after a more than decade-long absence, highlighting South America's increased consumer spending and rich endowment of natural resources. Country 2013 2012 Change Rank Rank United States 1 4 +3 China 2 1 -1 Brazil 3 3 0 Canada 4 20 +16 India 5 2 -3 Australia 6 6 0 Germany 7 5 -2 United Kingdom 8 8 0 Mexico 9 -- N/A Singapore 10 7 -3 Russia 11 12 +1 France 12 17 +5 Japan 13 21 +8 United Arab Emirates 14 15 +1 South Africa 15 11 -4 Spain 16 24 +8 Thailand 17 16 -1 Switzerland 18 22 -4 Poland 19 23 +4 Taiwan 20 18 -2 South Korea 21 19 -2 Chile 22 -- N/A Argentina 23 -- N/A Indonesia 24 9 -15 Malaysia 25 10 -15 (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Manuela Badawy; Editing by Leslie Adler)