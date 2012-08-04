WASHINGTON Aug 3 Illinois bank regulators closed a small local bank on Friday called the Waukegan Savings Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Friday.

The bank, which had two branches and $89 million in assets, will reopen as part of the First Midwest Bank in Itasca, Ill., the FDIC said.

Smaller banks, particularly those with less than $1 billion in assets, comprise the majority of closures over the past few years. (Reporting By Diane Bartz)