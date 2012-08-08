(Corrects to reflect that Higher One is a payment processor in
paragraph two.)
WASHINGTON Aug 8
Two financial firms have agreed to pay penalties to settle
charges by U.S. banking regulators alleging they engaged in
unfair and deceptive fee collection practices for student debit
card holders, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on
Wednesday.
Higher One Holdings Inc, of New Haven, Connecticut,
a payments processor, will pay a penalty of $110,000 and $11
million in restitution to approximately 60,000 students, the
FDIC said.
Bancorp Bank, a subsidiary of Bancorp Inc of
Wilmington, Delaware, will also pay a $172,000 civil penalty.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper)