LAGOS Oct 4 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Thursday sold 63 percent of Dangote Flour to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands in a deal worth $188 million, brokers said.

The sale of 3.1 billion shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange was done at 9.50 naira ($0.06) per share, after regulators' approval last month. (Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Erica Billingham)