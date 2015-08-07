NEW YORK Aug 7 Mohamed El-Erian, the widely followed chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday the Federal Reserve will wait for the next U.S. nonfarm payrolls report to decide on a September interest rate hike.

"While job creation continues at a solid pace, wage growth remains frustratingly tepid," El-Erian told Reuters. "The Federal Reserve will now wait for the next report to decide on a September rate hike."

Nonfarm payrolls increased 215,000 in July as a pickup in construction and manufacturing jobs offset further declines in the mining sector, the Labor Department said.

