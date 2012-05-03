May 3 A study by economists at one of the
regional Federal Reserve banks has found that the U.S. central
bank didn't break any laws in its handling of the 2007-09 U.S.
financial crisis, and that, in fact, it handled that crisis
better than the savings and loan collapse of the 1980s.
The Federal Reserve had attracted scorn when it loaned
hundreds of billions of dollars to troubled banks during the
2007-09 crisis, with some critics suggesting the bailout broke
the law.
"The authors find no evidence that the Federal Reserve ever
exceeded statutory limits during the recent financial crisis,
recession, and recovery," said the study by the St. Louis Fed
bank, which sought to find out whether the Fed had violated "the
letter or spirit of the law" by lending to undercapitalized
banks.
The financial crisis was, in part, brought on by aggressive
securitization by financial institutions, lax regulations, and a
bursting of the subprime mortgage-market bubble in 2007.
At the height of the crisis - which spread to international
markets and sparked a brutal global recession - the Fed took
unprecedented emergency actions well beyond its traditional use
of interest rates to backstop both banks and the market.
It bought an array of financial securities to keep rates low
and markets liquid, aggressively lent money to banks and
brokers, facilitated Bear Stearns' fire sale to fellow bank
JPMorgan, and rescued giant insurer AIG, among other steps that
some criticized as excessive or illegal.
The central bank also established a new so-called Term
Auction Facility (TAF) to make funds available to banks. Those
outstanding loans peaked at $493 billion.
Chairman Ben Bernanke has said the Fed had such powers based
on Great Depression-era laws, and needed to act to avoid another
Depression. Today, U.S. unemployment remains high and the
economy is still recovering from the recession, the worst since
the 1930s, even as major banks have again become profitable.
Critics also argued the Fed in 2008 violated the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation Improvement Act of 1991 (FDICIA),
which limits Fed lending to undercapitalized banks.
But the study found "no instances in which the Fed provided
credit to an undercapitalized or critically undercapitalized
bank for more than the maximum number of days specified in
FDICIA." It also concluded that few banks that failed between
2008-2010 borrowed from the Fed in their last year running.
"As a group, the banks that failed during the 2008-10 period
relied less on the Federal Reserve as a source of credit during
their last 52 weeks than did the banks that failed during
1985-90," said the study, which was published on the St. Louis
Fed's website.
