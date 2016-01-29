Jan 29 The Federal Reserve extended the comment
period for its proposal to require so-called too-big-to-fail
banks to hold minimum amounts of long-term debt, it said on
Friday.
The central bank said the public now has until Feb. 19 to
comment on the proposal. Initially, comments were due by Feb. 1.
The requirement, known as TLAC, for total loss-absorbing
capacity, is intended strengthen the ability of global
systemically important banks to withstand financial stress and
fail without imposing losses on taxpayers.
The rule is being closely watched by bank executives and
investors for its impact on bond issuance and bank funding
costs.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)