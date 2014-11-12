MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds quote from Fed)
WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigating possible improper conduct in foreign exchange markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve is continuing to investigate in the foreign exchange markets in coordination with other authorities, including the Department of Justice," the spokesman said in a statement.
The Fed also is working closely with authorities overseas, according to the statement.
The announcement was made as global regulators fined five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
LONDON, March 10 Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union. .