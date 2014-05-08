BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday proposed a rule to limit concentration in the financial sector, a requirement of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to make banks safer after the crisis.
The rule would prohibit a bank merger if the new company's liabilities exceed 10 percent of the aggregate consolidated liabilities of all financial companies, the central bank said in a press release.
Companies subject to the rule would be depository institutions, bank holding companies, savings and loan holding companies, foreign banking organizations, companies that control insured depository institutions, and non-bank financial companies designated "as systemic" by the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), a tag that carries greater regulation and Fed oversight.
The public has until July 8 to comment on the rule, which the Fed then needs to finalize before it comes into effect. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.