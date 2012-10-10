MUMBAI Oct 10 India is becoming a more important player on the G20 stage, U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday after meeting with Indian central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

The Fed chief, along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, is on a two-day visit to India to participate in the third annual U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership Meeting. This is the first time a serving U.S. Fed chief is visiting India.

On Tuesday, Geithner welcomed New Delhi's new-found appetite for economic reform, barely three months after Washington had voiced concern about India's deteriorating investment climate.