LONDON, March 23 The dollar index is not far
from fair value but it is unclear how much more the U.S.
currency will strengthen against the euro, St Louis Federal
Reserve President James Bullard said on Monday.
Speaking on CNBC, Bullard also said an exit of Greece from
the euro would be possible but prove very painful for Greece
itself.
"I think it's (Grexit) much more manageable than it would
have been a couple of years ago and so I do think it could be
done but I don't think it's advisable to try to go down that
path," he told CNBC in an interview.
"Greece would face a very different and I think bleak future
if it went in that driection but i don't think the spillover
into international markets as it would have been."
On the dollar, Bullard added: "I think it's unclear at this
point where the dollar euro exchange rates are going to go."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, Karin Strohecker, Marc Jones, Emelie
Sithole-Matarise; writing by Patrick Graham)