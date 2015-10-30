Oct 30 Six of the eight globally systemically
important U.S. banks need to raise an additional $120 billion to
comply with a regulatory requirement proposed Friday by the
Federal Reserve.
The requirements are aimed at ensuring the banks, which
include Bank of America Corp., Bank of New York Mellon
Crop., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley,
State Street Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. are
able to recapitalize without disrupting markets or requiring a
government bailout.
The banks are expected to meet the $120 billion shortfall by
raising debt, as that will be more cost-effective than equity,
according to Federal Reserve officials speaking at a background
press briefing Friday. The rule proposed Friday, widely
anticipated by the market, concerns banks' total loss-absorbing
capacity. It is one of several rules aimed at reducing risk in
the banking system.
"By making the failure of even the largest banks more
manageable, the proposed regulation will be another important
step in solving the too-big-to-fail problem," said Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo in a statement Friday.
The requirements are most stringent for JPMorgan, followed
by Citigroup. After that come Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley, all of which have the same requirement. Wells
Fargo's requirement is the next highest, followed by State
Street and finally Bank of New York Mellon. JPMorgan has more
than $2 trillion in total assets, making it the largest U.S.
bank by that measure.
The rules also apply to U.S. operations of foreign globally
systemically important banks, establishing roughly parallel
requirements as those for U.S. banks, Federal Reserve officials
said.
The officials declined to say which two banks already meet
the long term debt requirements under Friday's proposal.
Also announced Friday was a draft final rule establishing
minimum margin requirements for swaps that are not cleared
through an exchange. The rule is identical to one already
proposed by other regulators.
(Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)