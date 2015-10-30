(New throughout, specifies long term debt, mentions vote, adds
comments from Fed staff and deadlines)
By Dan Freed
Oct 30 Six big U.S. banks need to raise an
additional $120 billion, most likely in long-term debt, under a
rule proposed on Friday by the Federal Reserve.
The requirements are aimed at ensuring that some of the
biggest and most interconnected banks, which include Goldman
Sachs Group Inc,, JPMorgan Chase & Co,, and Wells
Fargo & Co, can better withstand another crisis by
turning some of their debt, particularly debt issued by their
holding companies, into equity without disrupting markets or
requiring a government bailout.
The banks are expected to meet the $120 billion shortfall by
issuing debt, which is usually more cost-effective than issuing
equity, according to Federal Reserve officials speaking at a
background press briefing Friday. The rule proposed Friday,
largely in line with banks' expectations, concerns the lenders'
total loss-absorbing capacity.
It is one of a series of rules aimed at reducing risk in the
banking system by determining how much debt and equity banks
should use to fund themselves.
In a procedural vote, the Fed's governors approved a draft
of the proposal, meaning it will be submitted for public
comment.
During a public meeting with Fed officials, one staffer who
worked on the rule said banks should have an easy time
complying, because many requirements overlapped with existing
rules. Further, the bulk of the debt requirements can be
fulfilled by refinancing existing debt, the staffer said.
Some requirements must be met by Jan. 1, 2019, while
more-stringent requirements must be met by Jan. 1, 2022.
The requirements are most stringent for JPMorgan, followed
by Citigroup Inc. After that come Bank of America Corp,
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, all of which
have the same requirement. Wells Fargo & Co's
requirement is the next highest, followed by State Street Corp
and finally Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
JPMorgan has more than $2 trillion in total assets, making
it the largest U.S. bank by that measure.
The officials declined to say which two banks already meet
the long-term debt requirements under Friday's proposal.
The rules also apply to U.S. operations of foreign globally
systemically important banks, establishing roughly parallel
requirements as those for U.S. banks, Fed officials said.
Also announced was a draft final rule establishing minimum
margin requirements for swaps that are not cleared through an
exchange. The rule is identical to one proposed by other
regulators.
A Wells Fargo spokesman said in a statement the bank is
reviewing the proposal and it appears to be in line with
expectations. Representatives from the other banks either
declined comment or were not immediately available.
