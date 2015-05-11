By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve
barred five former Credit Suisse staffers from the
banking sector on Monday after they were previously indicted for
their role in helping wealthy Americans dodge taxes.
The Federal Reserve said in a statement that any continued
employment in the banking industry by the five ex-staffers -
Markus Walder, Marco Parenti Adami, Susanne Ruegg Meier, Michele
Bergantino and Roger Schaerer - would "impair public
confidence."
Credit Suisse pleaded guilty last May to a criminal charge
for its own role in the tax evasion scheme and agreed to pay
$2.5 billion in a deal with U.S. authorities.
The Fed said the prohibition on the five ex-employees is
effective "indefinitely" unless the criminal charges against
them are dismissed.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)