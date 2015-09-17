NEW YORK, Sept 17 Foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve rose for the first time in five weeks, Fed data on Thursday showed, amid speculation some central banks may have been selling Treasuries in a move to help stabilize their currencies,

The Fed's custody holdings of total U.S. debt for overseas central banks increased by $23.19 billion to $3.350 trillion Wednesday, which was the highest level in a month.

The weekly increase was the largest in seven weeks.

Foreign central banks' ownership of U.S. Treasuries grew by $24.65 billion to $3.022 trillion, but their holdings of agency debt and mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac fell for a second week to $283.56 billion, the lowest level since April 22.

The latest rise in foreign holdings of U.S. bonds at the Fed came a day after Treasury Department data released on Wednesday showed a $104.7 billion drop in overseas ownership of U.S. Treasuries in July.

Foreign central banks keep some of their Treasuries outside the Fed.

Belgium, a major clearing center, posted a $52.3 billion drop in Treasuries holdings in July. This was followed by China, the largest holder of U.S. government debt, whose Treasuries holdings fell by $30.4 billion.

The People's Bank of China, following a surprise devaluation on Aug. 11, has dug deep into its foreign exchange reserves to stabilize the yuan.

China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8 billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August, the biggest on record. This followed an outflow of $249.1 billion yuan ($39.13 billion) in July. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)