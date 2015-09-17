NEW YORK, Sept 17 Foreign central banks'
holdings of U.S. bonds at the Federal Reserve rose for the first
time in five weeks, Fed data on Thursday showed, amid
speculation some central banks may have been selling Treasuries
in a move to help stabilize their currencies,
The Fed's custody holdings of total U.S. debt for overseas
central banks increased by $23.19 billion to $3.350 trillion
Wednesday, which was the highest level in a month.
The weekly increase was the largest in seven weeks.
Foreign central banks' ownership of U.S. Treasuries grew by
$24.65 billion to $3.022 trillion, but their holdings of agency
debt and mortgage-backed securities from Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac fell for a second week to $283.56 billion, the lowest level
since April 22.
The latest rise in foreign holdings of U.S. bonds at the Fed
came a day after Treasury Department data released on Wednesday
showed a $104.7 billion drop in overseas ownership of U.S.
Treasuries in July.
Foreign central banks keep some of their Treasuries outside
the Fed.
Belgium, a major clearing center, posted a $52.3 billion
drop in Treasuries holdings in July. This was followed by China,
the largest holder of U.S. government debt, whose Treasuries
holdings fell by $30.4 billion.
The People's Bank of China, following a surprise devaluation
on Aug. 11, has dug deep into its foreign exchange reserves to
stabilize the yuan.
China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 723.8
billion yuan ($113.69 billion) of foreign exchange in August,
the biggest on record. This followed an outflow of $249.1
billion yuan ($39.13 billion) in July.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)