* Economic outlook compatible with tapering
* Lack of confidence could put it into next year
* Inflation overshoot possible but below 3 pct OK
(Releads, add policy outlook, tapering)
By Balazs Koranyi and Camilla Knudsen
OSLO, Sept 27 There is a "decent chance" the U.S
Federal Reserve can start to wind down its monetary stimulus
this year but there are risks which could push that process into
next year, a senior Fed official said on Friday.
The Fed earlier this month surprised markets when it
postponed reducing its $85 billion a month bond purchases,
arguing that it needed to wait for more evidence of solid
economic growth.
"(The economic) outlook strikes me as compatible with
reducing the flow of purchase rate," Charles Evans, president of
the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank told reporters in Oslo on
Friday.
"But whether or not we'll have enough confidence at the
October meeting or the December meeting, I just can't say that
with a lot of certainty. I think there's a decent chance of
that. But it could go a little bit longer," said Evans in his
first public remarks since the Fed's decision.
Evans said the asset purchases could total $1.25 trillion
from the start of the year to its eventual end, and the overall
size was a more important factor than when it would be reduced.
Some economists say it is possible the Fed might not begin
to wind down its bond buying until after Ben Bernanke's term as
Fed chairman expires in January. That would leave the tricky
task of unwinding the stimulus to his successor, possibly Fed
Vice Chair Janet Yellen who was identified by a White House
official this month as the front-runner for the job.
Evans said his decision this month "came down to how much
confidence I had that the recent improvement in the employment
report and the labour market in general would be continued,"
Evan said. "I've been surprised to see such a large reduction in
the unemployment rate without fairly strong GDP growth."
He added that gross domestic product growth could continue
to accelerate, hitting 2.5 percent in the second half of this
year, then reaching 3 percent or more in 2014, even if this was
"still too much a forecast".
And weak household consumption along with a
lower-than-expected labour market participation rate were risks.
INFLATION
Evans also said the Fed should be flexible with its
inflation objective and though there was a risk it would
overshoot its goal, this is not an issue as long as price growth
remains below three percent.
The Fed's current monetary policy "admits the possibility of
overshooting our inflation objectives," Evans said. "That's not
a goal but it could be a feature, in order to have accommodating
conditions that support maximum employment, so that's really
very helpful."
"We could even do this as long as inflation was below 3 pct
because I think symmetry around the inflation target is
incredibly important," he added.
The Fed targets inflation to be no more than a half a
percentage point above its 2 percent long-term target.
Evans added that better than expected growth in U.S. GDP
between 2009 and 2010 could be attributed to "favourable forward
guidance shocks".
While GDP growth from 2011 to 2013 fell short of forecasts
because of "massive headwinds," Evans said it would have done
even worse but for the Fed's promise to keep interest rates
close to zero for an extended period.
Evans also said that "degrading" monetary policy by using it
to fight financial instability would lead to inflation that is
below the Fed's 2 percent target and to more resource slack.
(Additional reporting by Ann Saphir in Chicago; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)