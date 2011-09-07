LONDON, Sept 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to provide clear guidance to markets that monetary policy will remain loose for an extended period if it wants to ease policy further, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.

Evans said that all options remained on the table for further policy accommodation, but stopped short of outright endorsing a third round of quantitative easing asset purchases when speaking to reporters after an event in London.

"Further clarification of foreguidance is very, very important," he said, endorsing arguments made by well-known monetary economist Mike Woodford in a recent Financial Times article.

"If you are going to do further asset purchases, their effectiveness will critically depend on how much of them stay permanently in the system," he added.

"Market investors, if they think the central banker will pull those reserves back out, then they don't have a lasting effect, and it's as if you're not fully credible on how much accommodation you are really providing."

Evans had been speaking at an event in Britain's lower house of parliament organised by an academic group, the European Economics and Financial Centre.

In his speech earlier, Evans said the U.S. Federal Reserve should ease monetary policy further to help the job market. (Reporting by David Milliken)