LONDON, Sept 7 The U.S. Federal Reserve needs to
provide clear guidance to markets that monetary policy will
remain loose for an extended period if it wants to ease policy
further, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
said on Wednesday.
Evans said that all options remained on the table for
further policy accommodation, but stopped short of outright
endorsing a third round of quantitative easing asset purchases
when speaking to reporters after an event in London.
"Further clarification of foreguidance is very, very
important," he said, endorsing arguments made by well-known
monetary economist Mike Woodford in a recent Financial Times
article.
"If you are going to do further asset purchases, their
effectiveness will critically depend on how much of them stay
permanently in the system," he added.
"Market investors, if they think the central banker will
pull those reserves back out, then they don't have a lasting
effect, and it's as if you're not fully credible on how much
accommodation you are really providing."
Evans had been speaking at an event in Britain's lower house
of parliament organised by an academic group, the European
Economics and Financial Centre.
In his speech earlier, Evans said the U.S. Federal Reserve
should ease monetary policy further to help the job
market.
(Reporting by David Milliken)