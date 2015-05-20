Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
MUNICH May 20 A hike in U.S. interest rates is not likely to be appropriate until early 2016, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Wednesday.
The U.S. central bank should not raise rates until there is greater confidence that its inflation goal can be hit within one or two years, he said.
"Inflation is too low," Evans told an audience in Munich. He is a voter this year on Fed policy and among the most dovish of U.S. central bankers.
