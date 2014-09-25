BRIEF-Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C
* Moody's assigns AA1 to Massachusetts' $777M GO bonds 2017 series A, B & C; outlook stable
ROME, Sept 25 Financial markets will eventually test European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's commitment to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro, Richard Fisher, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said on Thursday.
"There used to be a saying, 'Don't fight the Fed'. Well now it's 'Don't fight Draghi' and the question is will markets test that," Fisher, a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's main policy making body, said at a conference in Rome.
"I've always assumed that markets will test the Fed or the ECB and you can't just assume it will go on forever," he said.
Referring to the United States, Fisher also said that ultra-accomodative monetary policy had fuelled a boom on financial markets that risked creating bubbles in some areas. "We're beginning to see extreme risk taking in the junk bond markets," he said.
March 14 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co will acquire a significant stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, the company said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, March 14 More than US$200bn of US leveraged loans have been refinanced or repriced so far this year and with two weeks to go before the end of the quarter, volume is approaching the last peak of activity in the second quarter of 2013, when US$245bn of loans were redone.