By Michael Flaherty
| HONG KONG, April 4
HONG KONG, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve must
avoid being locked into calendar-based policy commitments and
instead ensure its forward guidance is flexible enough to allow
it to respond to changing conditions, a top Fed official said in
Hong Kong on Friday.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said
he worried that predictable commitments were unsound policy as
they could lead to false complacency and market instability.
"I question if it is sound policy to remove all uncertainty
or volatility from the market," Fisher, a voting member of the
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said in a speech at the
Asia Society in Hong Kong.
The market's sensitivity to the Fed's timing forecasts was
in full view last month. Stock, bond, and currency markets were
hit hard by comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that an
interest rate hike could follow around six months after the
central bank ends its bond-buying stimulus, earlier than
investors had expected.
"At its worst, I fear calendar-based commitments can lead,
perversely, to market instability by encouraging markets to
overshoot, as they appear to be doing in some quarters at
present," Fisher said.
NO COMMITMENTS
Yellen, like her predecessor Ben Bernanke, has offered the
markets forward guidance on policy to try to help people
understand the direction and thinking of the Fed.
"Those who think we can be more specific in stating our
intentions and broadcasting our every next move with complete
certainty are, in my opinion, clinging to the myth that
economics is a hard science," Fisher said.
Fisher said markets and investors often sought to infer
specific dates and targets from guidance, even though the Fed
was only explaining its thinking without making any promises.
"The FOMC is seeking to make sure that we have a sustained
recovery without giving rise to inflation or market instability.
We will conduct monetary policy accordingly," Fisher said.
"Regardless of the way we may finally agree at the FOMC to
write it out or have Chair Yellen explain it at a press
conference, we really cannot say more than that."
The Fed is currently winding down its quantitative easing,
massive asset purchases that pump money into the economy.
Monthly bond buying has been cut from $85 billion to $55 billion
per month, a figure which Fisher, a long-time policy hawk, said
was "still somewhat promiscuous."
He said based on the current pace of the taper, the Fed's
quantitative easing would end in October.
(Editing by John Mair)