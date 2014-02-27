Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday he would like the U.S. central bank to continue with its current pace of scaling back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each policy meeting.
If the U.S. economy was picking up more significantly, Fisher said he "of course might be in favour of further reduction", but even if he did support such a step, he said he knew he "wouldn't win the argument".
"Reducing the amount we're adding as a participant on the table is as much as I could have hoped for, even though I have different views," Fisher told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt, Germany.
"So I'm very happy with it, happy with the direction it's going and I will continue to vote for these measured reductions until we get rid of the programme."
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.