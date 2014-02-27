Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT Feb 27 Prolonged accommodative monetary policy "has the risk of creating risks", Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday.
"We have to be mindful of that," he added at a conference in Frankfurt.
Earlier, Fisher said he would like the U.S. central bank to continue with its current pace of scaling back its monthly bond-buying stimulus by $10 billion at each policy meeting.
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.