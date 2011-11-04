CHICAGO Nov 4 Charles Evans was the lone Federal Reserve dissenter this week but the ideas of the outspoken Chicago Fed president are gaining traction within the U.S. central bank.

Wednesday's vote was Evans' first open disagreement with Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke since taking over the Chicago Fed in September 2007, shortly after the subprime mortgage market meltdown that marked the start of the financial crisis.

Seventeen days into his tenure, Evans cast his first vote on the Fed's policy-setting panel in support of an interest rate cut, and ever since he has displayed a dovish bent in his votes and speeches.

Spooked by an unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent and encouraged by signs that a recent rise in inflation is unlikely to persist, Evans in recent months has upped the ante, becoming the Fed's most aggressive supporter of further monetary policy easing.

In October he called for the Fed to vow to keep low interest rates until unemployment falls below 7 percent unless inflation threatened to top 3 percent and, if that promise didn't help ease financial conditions, to undertake new bond purchases to lower borrowing costs.

On Wednesday, Evans, 53, was the only voter on the Federal Open Market Committee to disagree with the rest of the committee that supported keeping an already very easy monetary policy on a steady course.

"It seems his dovishness really took hold in the middle of last year when he realized we are not in a normal cyclical recovery and what that meant for labor market outcomes," said JPMorgan Chase chief economist Michael Feroli. He predicted Evans' dissent in a note just hours before the end of the Fed's policy-setting committee meeting.

"I definitely think his communication framework is gaining traction -- both Bernanke and (Vice Chair Janet) Yellen had nice things to say about it, and I suspect many more on the Committee are favorably inclined toward this sort of policy."

SEVEN-PERCENT SOLUTION

Evans' framework for tying policy more closely to the performance of the economy has won kudos from policy makers at both ends of the dove-hawk spectrum -- from like-minded Eric Rosengren at the Boston Fed to Narayana Kocherlakota in Minneapolis who is more skeptical about further easing.

Both have said they like the idea, if not necessarily the details. Kocherlakota said that adopting it could reduce the number of dissents that future Fed actions attract.

Bernanke on Wednesday said the panel had discussed the idea, calling it "an interesting alternative" to the Fed's current policy framework. Other dovish policy makers, including San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto, who will rotate into voting spots next year, may also be sympathetic to the idea.

But with some hawks like Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser in steadfast opposition, analysts predict it will require some tweaks before it could be adopted.

"With Bernanke saying at the press conference that they are discussing more communication tools, but haven't decided on anything, (it) means that at some point over the next few meetings we will see a change in communications policy," said Eric Stein, a Boston-based portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.

"I think ultimately they may compromise and have a conditional statement related to inflation."

HAIR ON FIRE

A former economics professor at the University of South Carolina who joined the Chicago Fed in 1991, Evans is no stranger to out-of-the box policy ideas.

He has a penchant for including complex equations in the text of his speeches, but also a sense of humor about his wonkiness: he illustrated a recent speech with an emoticon whose hair was on fire, to suggest how urgently the Fed should seek a solution to the high unemployment rate.

About a year ago he began touting an esoteric form of inflation targeting in which the central bank would explicitly allow for temporarily higher inflation to make up for periods of too-low inflation.

The idea was a dud with the rest of the committee which saw it as risking confusion over the Fed's inflation-fighting intentions. Evans stopped promoting it publicly.

Then, in July, Evans told reporters he was becoming less certain the economy's weakness would prove transitory, and he began to press the case for more easing.

From there it was a small jump to supporting new efforts to support the economy at the Fed's August and September meetings, and floating his new communications framework.

Bob DeYoung, a professor at the University of Kansas who collaborated with Evans on research at the Chicago Fed, said Evans is driven by economic models developed by his staff. Those models, including the Chicago Fed's national activity index, show very little risk of inflation.

"I am not surprised that Charlie dissented," he said. "Charlie's shop is predicting extremely weak pressure on prices over the next few years."

As the Chicago Fed's research director from 2003 to 2007, Evans believes firmly in his staff's models, DeYoung said.

Disagreeing with the majority at the Fed requires a willingness to "stick their neck out," said William Poole, a noted hawk who was a frequent dissenter when he was head of the St. Louis Fed.

"With respect to Evans, I would be on the other side of this matter, but one of the things that I admire about his position, is that he is trying to be more specific about the circumstances under which in his opinion the FOMC should start to withdraw policy accommodation." (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)