(Repeats story with no changes to text)
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Nov 4 Charles Evans was the lone
Federal Reserve dissenter this week but the ideas of the
outspoken Chicago Fed president are gaining traction within the
U.S. central bank.
Wednesday's vote was Evans' first open disagreement with Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke since taking over the Chicago Fed in
September 2007, shortly after the subprime mortgage market
meltdown that marked the start of the financial crisis.
Seventeen days into his tenure, Evans cast his first vote on
the Fed's policy-setting panel in support of an interest rate
cut, and ever since he has displayed a dovish bent in his votes
and speeches.
Spooked by an unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent and
encouraged by signs that a recent rise in inflation is unlikely
to persist, Evans in recent months has upped the ante, becoming
the Fed's most aggressive supporter of further monetary policy
easing.
In October he called for the Fed to vow to keep low interest
rates until unemployment falls below 7 percent unless inflation
threatened to top 3 percent and, if that promise didn't help
ease financial conditions, to undertake new bond purchases to
lower borrowing costs.
On Wednesday, Evans, 53, was the only voter on the Federal
Open Market Committee to disagree with the rest of the committee
that supported keeping an already very easy monetary policy on a
steady course.
"It seems his dovishness really took hold in the middle of
last year when he realized we are not in a normal cyclical
recovery and what that meant for labor market outcomes," said
JPMorgan Chase chief economist Michael Feroli. He predicted
Evans' dissent in a note just hours before the end of the Fed's
policy-setting committee meeting.
"I definitely think his communication framework is gaining
traction -- both Bernanke and (Vice Chair Janet) Yellen had nice
things to say about it, and I suspect many more on the Committee
are favorably inclined toward this sort of policy."
SEVEN-PERCENT SOLUTION
Evans' framework for tying policy more closely to the
performance of the economy has won kudos from policy makers at
both ends of the dove-hawk spectrum -- from like-minded Eric
Rosengren at the Boston Fed to Narayana Kocherlakota in
Minneapolis who is more skeptical about further easing.
Both have said they like the idea, if not necessarily the
details. Kocherlakota said that adopting it could reduce the
number of dissents that future Fed actions attract.
Bernanke on Wednesday said the panel had discussed the idea,
calling it "an interesting alternative" to the Fed's current
policy framework. Other dovish policy makers, including San
Francisco Fed President John Williams and Cleveland Fed
President Sandra Pianalto, who will rotate into voting spots
next year, may also be sympathetic to the idea.
But with some hawks like Philadelphia Fed President Charles
Plosser in steadfast opposition, analysts predict it will
require some tweaks before it could be adopted.
"With Bernanke saying at the press conference that they are
discussing more communication tools, but haven't decided on
anything, (it) means that at some point over the next few
meetings we will see a change in communications policy," said
Eric Stein, a Boston-based portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.
"I think ultimately they may compromise and have a
conditional statement related to inflation."
HAIR ON FIRE
A former economics professor at the University of South
Carolina who joined the Chicago Fed in 1991, Evans is no
stranger to out-of-the box policy ideas.
He has a penchant for including complex equations in the
text of his speeches, but also a sense of humor about his
wonkiness: he illustrated a recent speech with an emoticon whose
hair was on fire, to suggest how urgently the Fed should seek a
solution to the high unemployment rate.
About a year ago he began touting an esoteric form of
inflation targeting in which the central bank would explicitly
allow for temporarily higher inflation to make up for periods of
too-low inflation.
The idea was a dud with the rest of the committee which saw
it as risking confusion over the Fed's inflation-fighting
intentions. Evans stopped promoting it publicly.
Then, in July, Evans told reporters he was becoming less
certain the economy's weakness would prove transitory, and he
began to press the case for more easing.
From there it was a small jump to supporting new efforts to
support the economy at the Fed's August and September meetings,
and floating his new communications framework.
Bob DeYoung, a professor at the University of Kansas who
collaborated with Evans on research at the Chicago Fed, said
Evans is driven by economic models developed by his staff. Those
models, including the Chicago Fed's national activity index,
show very little risk of inflation.
"I am not surprised that Charlie dissented," he said.
"Charlie's shop is predicting extremely weak pressure on prices
over the next few years."
As the Chicago Fed's research director from 2003 to 2007,
Evans believes firmly in his staff's models, DeYoung said.
Disagreeing with the majority at the Fed requires a
willingness to "stick their neck out," said William Poole, a
noted hawk who was a frequent dissenter when he was head of the
St. Louis Fed.
"With respect to Evans, I would be on the other side of this
matter, but one of the things that I admire about his position,
is that he is trying to be more specific about the circumstances
under which in his opinion the FOMC should start to withdraw
policy accommodation."
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)