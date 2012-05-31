NEW YORK May 31 The Federal Reserve provided
$10.568 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines, the largest since February.
The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap
the swap facility, the New York Federal Reserve said on
Thursday, which included $10.268 billion in liquidity at 84 days
and 0.66 percent and $300 million at seven days at the same
interest rate.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
The full Fed report can be found on: here
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)