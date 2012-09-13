NEW YORK, Sept 13 The Federal Reserve provided $2.218 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the biggest amount, totaling $2.217 billion, in the week ended Sept 12, at 0.63 percent for seven days.

The Bank of Japan swapped $1 million with a term of six days at 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

