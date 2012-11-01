NEW YORK Nov 1 The Federal Reserve provided $3.586 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the total amount in the week ended Oct. 31, at seven days and 0.65 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

