NEW YORK Nov 29 The Federal Reserve provided $3.266 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The ECB was the only central bank to tap the Fed's facility for the week ended Nov. 28, swapping the full amount.

The terms of the loan were six days at 0.67 percent.

The Fed has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the ECB, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

