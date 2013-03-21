NEW YORK, March 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve
provided $2 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the
New York Fed said on Thursday.
The Bank of Japan was the sole institution to tap the swap
lines this week, swapping the full $2 million amount.
The terms for the Bank of Japan swap were seven days at 0.66
percent, the New York Fed added.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.