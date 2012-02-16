NEW YORK Feb 16 The Federal Reserve provided $5.641 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped $4.138 billion in the week ended Feb. 15. The terms for the ECB swap were seven days at 0.61 percent, the New York Fed said.

The Bank of Japan tapped $693 million for seven days at 0.61 percent and $810 million for 83 days at 0.61 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.

The swap facilities respond to the re-emergence of strains in short term funding markets in Europe. They are designed to improve liquidity conditions in global money markets and to minimize the risk that strains abroad could spread to U.S. markets, by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their jurisdictions, according to the Fed. (Reporting By Nick Olivari)