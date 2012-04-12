JGBs edge down, but superlong yields remain off highs
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
NEW YORK, April 12 The Federal Reserve provided $1.426 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap line facility, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the bulk of the amount, totaling $1.376 billion in the week ended April 11. The terms for the ECB swap were seven days at 0.63 percent.
The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, swapped $50 million with a term of 84 days at 0.63 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.
They are designed to improve liquidity conditions in global money markets and to minimize the risk that strains abroad could spread to U.S. markets, by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their jurisdictions, according to the Fed.
The swap lines with the ECB, BOE, SNB and BOJ will provide these central banks with the capacity to conduct tenders of U.S. dollars in their local markets at fixed local rates for full allotment.
The full Fed report can be found here
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.
