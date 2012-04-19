NEW YORK, April 19 The Federal Reserve provided
$1.276 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap line facility, the New York Fed said on
Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the entire amount in the
week ended April 18. The terms for the ECB swap were seven days
at 0.63 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
They are designed to improve liquidity conditions in global
money markets and to minimize the risk that strains abroad could
spread to U.S. markets, by providing foreign central banks with
the capacity to deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in
their jurisdictions, according to the Fed.
The swap lines with the ECB, BOE, SNB and BOJ will provide
these central banks with the capacity to conduct tenders of U.S.
dollars in their local markets at fixed local rates for full
allotment.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Diane Craft)