NEW YORK, July 26 The Federal Reserve provided $7.022 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the swap facility. The term was for seven days with a rate of 0.67 percent for $4.227 billion. The balance was for $2.795 billion with a term of 84 days and a rate of 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. The full Fed report can be found on: here. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)