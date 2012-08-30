NEW YORK Aug 30 The Federal Reserve provided $8.455 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Thursday.

The European Central Bank tapped the swap facility for $8.453 billion, with a rate of 0.64 percent for seven days. The Fed also provided funds to the Bank of Japan totaling $2 million for seven days and a rate of 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.