NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve did not provide any liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

No foreign institutions tapped the central bank's swap lines in the week ended Aug. 10.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan. The swap facilities were set up to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

(For the full Fed report, double-click on: here)

