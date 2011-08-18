NEW YORK Aug 18 The Federal Reserve provided $200 million of liquidity to the Swiss National Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The SNB was the sole institution to tap the swap lines in the week ended Aug. 17, swapping the full amount.

The terms for the SNB swap were not provided.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (For the full Fed report, double-click on: here) (Editing by Leslie Adler)