NEW YORK Aug 18 The Federal Reserve provided $200 million of liquidity to the Swiss National Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The SNB was the sole institution to tap the swap lines in the week ended Aug. 17, swapping the full amount.

The terms for the SNB swap were seven days at 1.08 percent.

It was the first time the SNB has tapped the swap lines since they were reopened in May, 2010, and the first time since early March that the Fed has provided liquidity to a foreign central bank. Then, the European Central Bank swapped $70 million.

The SNB has faced mounting pressure in recent weeks to rein in the rapid ascent of the Swiss franc as investors have run for safety on concerns about the global economy and Europe's debt crisis.

"The very high price of the Swiss franc is putting an enormous amount of stress on them," said Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in New York. "They are using swap lines to obtain more dollars basically to go into the market."

The SNB has been pumping liquidity into the Swiss franc money market in a bid to reduce the appeal of franc-denominated assets and weaken the currency. The bank on Wednesday said it would boost liquidity further via foreign exchange swaps and by buying back its own debt, called SNB Bills.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (For the full Fed report, double-click on: here)