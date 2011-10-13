NEW YORK Oct 13 The Federal Reserve provided
$500 million of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the
latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the
New York Fed said on Thursday.
The ECB was the sole institution to tap the swap lines in
the week ended Oct. 12, swapping the full amount.
The terms for the ECB swap were seven days at 1.09 percent,
the New York Fed added.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an
effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term
funding markets in Europe.
(Reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Diane Craft)