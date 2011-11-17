NEW YORK Nov 17 The Federal Reserve provided
$896 million of liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.
Both the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan tapped
the swap lines in the week ended Nov. 16.
The ECB swapped a total of $895 million, of which $500
million was for a period of seven days at 1.08 percent and $395
million for 84 days at 1.09 percent.
Fears the euro zone debt crisis that started in Greece is
spreading to core economies like France have made it
increasingly difficult for euro zone financial institutions to
search for dollar funding. See [ID:nL5E7MG4HG]
A key barometer of cross-border funding stress -- the
euro/dollar cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP -- hit
its highest level since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in
2008, when dollar funding dried up and banks refused to lend to
each other.
The BOJ swapped only $1 million, with a term of seven days
and 1.1 percent, the NY Fed said.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an
effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term
funding markets in Europe.
