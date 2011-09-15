NEW YORK, Sept 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve did not provide any liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

No foreign institutions tapped the central bank's swap lines in the week ended Sept. 14.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan. The swap facilities were set up to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (For the full Fed report, double-click on: here)