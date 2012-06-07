NEW YORK, June 7 The Federal Reserve provided $500 million in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the sole institution to tap the facility, swapping the full $500 million. The terms of the swap were for seven days at an interest rate of 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to strains in short-term funding markets in Europe. (The full Fed report can be found on: here ) (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)